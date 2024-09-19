Assam: Railway Protection Force Seize Brown Sugar, One Arrested in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a joint operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) apprehended a person named Sujit Das (34), a resident of Silchar, Assam, at Platform No. 2, Guwahati Railway Station. Das was found possessing 15 small packets of suspected brown sugar, weighing approximately 201 grams, concealed in soap cases. The seized substance is valued at around Rs. 4,20,000. The accused revealed he boarded the Silchar-Guwahati passenger train at Bihara station, intending to dispose of the contraband in Guwahati.

Also Read: Assam: Golakganj Police Seize 18 Containers of Suspected Brown Sugar in Major Operation (sentinelassam.com)