Assam: Golakganj Police Seize 18 Containers of Suspected Brown Sugar in Major Operation

DHUBRI: Acting on secret information, a team led by sub-inspector Ratu Haloi of Golakganj Police Station of Dhubri district along with deputy superintendent Hirakjyoti Das, conducted an operation in Golakganj on Wednesday and successfully seized 18 containers suspected to have contained brown sugar.

According to police sources, Ajjal Hussein, a resident of Talachi, where the operation was conducted, has been arrested and taken to the Golakganj police station on Thursday. Police investigation is currently going on.

Also Read: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tinsukia Hosts Animal Health Camp and Vaccination Drive in Guijan Gaon

Also watch: