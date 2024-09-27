Assam: Raised road level causing waterlogging irks residents in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Public Works Department’s (PWD) budget of Rs. 28 crore has been finalized for the beautification and repair of roads in Guwahati before Durga Puja. The residents of the Hatigaon area are expressing their concerns regarding the construction works.

Speaking to The Sentinel, a PWD official said, “Earlier, we submitted a budget of Rs. 77 crore to the higher officials; however, they asked us to complete the construction and repair works within a lower budget. Our main priority will be given to the repair works that are undeniably important. We have made a priority list, and according to it, we have prioritized the Hatigaon Road. We receive regular complaints about waterlogging on the Hatigaon Road. Construction is going on to raise the level of the road. The Lakhimijan river channel and Rambha Madhav culvert need to be cleaned thoroughly. GMC needs to clean it properly to prevent the solid waste from accumulating in the culvert. These accumulated wastes cause waterlogging in the area. The engineer behind the construction may know the reason as to why the road level is being raised. If the road level is raised and the drains are not cleaned, then it will result in waterlogging problems.”

One of the residents of Hatigaon said, “I have been residing here for the past 35 years. The government should have at least discussed with us before carrying out the construction work. Our inputs are necessary in this matter. It is a residential area with schools and hospitals along the road. Who will be responsible if we face flood problems? Some of us can build our houses at a higher level than the roads, but what about the financially weaker families? How will they tackle this problem?”

“The government does not have any concrete plan. Only for a year, the Hatigaon area did not witness the flood problem. However, we don’t think that will be possible in the future. It is the worst road ever! The department should be ashamed of it!” another resident said.

Another resident said, “We are discussing among ourselves regarding the problem. Till now, the Hatigaon Chariali has not witnessed any flood, but soon it will also suffer from it. The PWD blames the GMC, and the GMC blames the PWD. When will this blame game end? They are receiving their salaries from the taxes that we pay, so they should serve the public first. If they don’t solve this issue soon, then we will protest. We have to think for ourselves if no one will!”

