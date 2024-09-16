Waterlogging in South Kamrup: Gauhati HC Appoints Commissioner for Physical Inspection

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita appointed Anjan Kalita, an advocate practising in high court, as commissioner, to conduct a physical inspection/verification and submit a report on the allegation made in the PIL (53/2023) that alleged that a few industrialists and real estate dealers, acting in connivance with government officials of the Revenue Department, have illegally blocked natural and man-made water channels, filled up low-lying agricultural lands and wetland in the Southern Kamrup district, thus creating artificial floods in that area (Palasbari).

"Upon carrying out such inspection, Shri Kalita is to submit a report before this court, in sealed cover, on the next date fixed," the court said.

The basic grievance of the petitioners, numbering nine in total, is that due to 'illegal constructions raised by the respondents (private parties), the natural flow of drain water in the Palasbari area has been blocked. Whenever there is rain in that area, the residents of Palasbari are subjected to massive water logging problems, thus posing enormous difficulties in their day-to-day lives.

According to the petitioners, despite representations submitted before the authorities from time to time, no effective step has been taken in the matter till date so as to redress the grievance of the local residents. The petitioners' counsel has, therefore, submitted that for carrying out a fact-finding exercise, a court appointed commissioner should visit the area and submit a report. The PIL will be heard on September 30, 2024.

Also Read: Residents Blame it on Shoddy MLA Hostel Drain Repair for Waterlogging in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)