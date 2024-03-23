Assam Raj Bhavan celebrates Bihar Statehood Day

GUWAHATI: Raj Bhavan, Assam, under the leadership of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, celebrated Bihar Statehood Day at a function held at Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria emphasized Bihar's importance as a state with a rich historical and cultural heritage. He highlighted the crucial role of Bihar in India's development, attributing it to the hardworking and talented populace of the state.

Acknowledging the historical significance of March 22, 1912, when Bihar became a separate state, and its subsequent attainment of statehood on January 26, 1950, Governor Kataria congratulated the people belonging to Bihar living in the state and elsewhere. He said that Bihar's illustrious journey spans millennia, showcasing its enduring influence on the nation and the world.

Referring to former President Abdul Kalam's remark on Bihar's potential to lead India through improved education, Governor Kataria underscored the state's intellectual prowess and its capacity to shape the nation's future. He recounted Bihar's esteemed lineage, from Vedic times to the eras of luminaries like Janak, Vishwamitra, Chanakya, Chandragupta, and Ashoka. He also highlighted Bihar's religious significance as the birthplace of revered figures such as Mother Janaki, Buddha, Lord Mahavir Swami, and Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.

The Governor lauded the historical role of Bihar as a centre of learning, citing the renowned Nalanda University and the contributions of scholars like Aryabhatta. He praised the important role of the state in the freedom struggle, mentioning figures like Veer Kunwar Singh and events like the Champaran Satyagraha led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Stating the rich literary and cultural heritage of Bihar, the governor spoke about luminaries like Valmiki and Vidyapati who have had profound influence on shaping Indian culture. The governor also stressed the importance of celebrating State Day across all states to foster unity, integrity, and mutual harmony. He expressed confidence that such programmes would strengthen national unity and foster goodwill amongst all, a press release said.

