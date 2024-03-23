Lok Sabha poll: Political hoardings and posters demolished in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (M) District Administration has started a drive to demolish political parties' hoardings, banners, and posters in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha poll.

ADC Tridip Kumar Konwar, who is the nodal officer in the district for the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) Cell, led the drive today. The team removed as many as 775 hoardings and 804 posters, besides whitewashing 69 banners in the district today. The Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 7, 2024.

