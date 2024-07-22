Assam: Rakesh Das appointed as new state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State BJP has appointed Rakesh Das as state BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) president.

Earlier, Das was the secretary of the state unit of the ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad). State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita made the announcement of the appointment of Das as the state BJYM president. Das succeeded Sidhanku Ankur Barua, whose term as the state BJYM president has expired.

