What PM did for Assam is quite visible: Finance Minister Ajanta Neog; Youth congregation in the city by BJYM

Guwahati: State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said that what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did for Assam is quite visible as daylight, and none of his predecessors did what Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has done for the development of the state. Neog said this in her addresses at three public rallies in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency in favour of BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi. Neog addressed rallies at Bishnupur Bimala Nagar Field, Rangpathar Field in the Fatasil Ambari Tiniali area, and Karbi Field at Jyotikuchi Dhopolia.

Neog said, "The conscious voters of Assam will make all candidates of the BJP and its allies win by huge margins. And at the Centre, Modi will form the government for the third term in a row. The third term of Modi ji will remain a memorial for the country and Assam as well. It will make a fresh breakthrough in development in Assam. Prime Minister Modi ji is always at the service of the people of the country. He has the blessings of the people. Let the opposition conspire against the BJP to get what they want. We appeal to the people of the state to be ready for big celebrations on June 4, when the results of the Lok Sabha poll will be declared."

MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, councillor Brijesh Roy, and others were present at the rallies. Meanwhile, the state BJYM held a youth congregation at Khanapara Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium today. Around 4,000 people were present at the congregation.

The BJP's election management committee's convener, MP Pabitra Margherita, said that the youth of the state voted for the BJP in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha poll in the state. He said that the majority of the new voters voted for BJP candidates. The youth-centric schemes taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma benefited the youth at all strata.

Present at the congregation were state BJYM president Siddhangku Ankur Baruah, MP Pallab Lochan Das, and others.

