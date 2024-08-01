Assam: Rani Uma Devi passes away at 91 in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A member of Koch Rajbonshi’s royal family, Rani Uma Devi, passed away at the age of 91. She was the widow of late Jatindra Nath Dev and the daughter of the royal family of Bijni, Abhayapuri, and mother of Parikshit Narayan Dev, Mouzadar of Beltola. The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) expressed deep condolences over the passing away of “Rani of Beltola,” Uma Devi.

