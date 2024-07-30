Assam: Man Falls Sick and Passes Away While Taking Care of His Ailing Mother

Mangaldai: A tragedy befell a family in Mangaldai when the son tragically passed away while his mother was under treatment. The victim was identified as Dhrubajyoti Nath, who had joined as a tax collector less than a year back.

On June 5, Bhogeshwari Nath from Milanpur in Mangaldai was taken to Delhi for treatment by her son, Dhrubajyoti Nath. While his mother was undergoing treatment, Dhrubajyoti Nath fell seriously ill with a high fever. According to sources, Dhrubajyoti Nath got infected with jaundice and a high fever and was admitted to a hospital on July 24. But unfortunately, Dhrubajyoti Nath passed away while he was admited to the hospital.

While Dhrubajyoti Nath was undergoing treatment, he was also attending to his mother, Bhogeshwari Nath, who was staying at the Assam Bhawan in Delhi. She is still unaware of her son's death. The body of Dhrubajyoti Nath remains at the hospital because the family has been unable to pay the hospital bill, which amounts to around Rs 4 lakh. The only sister of Dhrubajyoti Nath has appealed to the government and local administration for assistance in transporting his body back to their home. Although officials from Assam Bhawan in Delhi and some people from their locality have assisted in bringing his mother home, the support has not been sufficient to cover all the necessary arrangements. Hence, the family members have appealed for the support of the state and local administration towards helping them in any way possible.