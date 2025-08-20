Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass Inaugurates Training for Newly Elected Zilla Parishad Leaders

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, on Tuesday inaugurated a five-day training programme for the newly-elected presidents and chairpersons of the state’s 27 Zilla Parishads at the Madhavdev Auditorium of the Dr. Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat and Rural Development in Khanapara.

Addressing the participants, Dass urged the new leaders to serve the rural populace with honesty, responsibility, and dedication. He reminded them that, as top representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions at the district level, the people have high expectations from their leadership. He also called on them to engage frequently with citizens in their respective areas.

The minister further advised the presidents to study in detail the procedures and rules concerning the implementation of departmental schemes. He noted that the training would orient them on these aspects and recommended a close study of the handbook published by the institute. With proper knowledge and experience, he said, leaders cannot be easily misled.

Dass also encouraged the Zilla Parishad presidents to visit Gaon Panchayats in their districts, interact with field-level officials, and hold regular meetings with officers of other line departments.

The training programme, which began on Tuesday, will continue till August 23. It will cover topics such as roles and responsibilities of Zilla Parishad leaders, the legal framework of Panchayati Raj, accountability, and processes of scheme implementation.

