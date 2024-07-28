Assam: Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha celebrates Kargil Vijay Divas in state

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam chapter of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha celebrated Kargil Vijay Divas in Guwahati, Sivasagar, Golaghat, and Majuli with a series of programmes on Friday, paying tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War.

The programmeme was organized in collaboration with the Unified Karate Guild at Khanapara in Guwahati, where the patron of the Assam chapter of the Sanstha and additional director of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Dharmakanta Mili, inaugurated the programme, paying tribute to the brave martyrs.

In Golaghat district, many office-bearers of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha paid tribute to Captain Jintu Gogoi at the “samadhisthan” of the brave warrior, which is located in Badulipar locality of the district. Visiting the home of the martyr, they offered their honour to the immortal figure.

In Dikhowmukh of historic Sivasagar district, the president of the Assam Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha, Satyajit Saikia, inaugurates the programme by paying tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War with lighting lamps. The programme was organized in collaboration with the Health and Athletics Club of Dikhowmukh.

In Majuli, the Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha celebrates Kargil Vijay Divas in collaboration with Kayasta Fitness and the Karate Academy of Rawnapar, the locality of the river island. Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War, chief coach of the academy Himansu Kalita, assistant coach Bastab Saikia, and Pinku Saikia addressed the gathering of several young players with their motivational speeches for uncompromising love and honour for national unity and sacrifice for the nation, stated in a press release.

