Red Horns Division Commemorates 25th Kargil Vijay Divas with Equipment Display at Vikash Vidyalaya, Udalguri

MANGALDAI: In a stirring tribute to the brave soldiers who fought in Kargil War displaying exemplary bravery, courage and patriotism and to inspire and encourage the younger generations of their sacrifice, the Red Horns Division organized an elaborate display of equipments at Vikash Vidyalaya at Hattigorh along the Indo Bhutan border in Udalguri district while celebrating the 25th Kargil Vijay Divas on Friday.

The celebration witnessed the participation of a large number of enthusiastic students and teachers from the adjacent areas. The equipment display featured an array of advanced military hardware including small fire arms, communication and observation equipments offering the students and the teachers a close look at the technology and tools that the Indian Army employs to safeguard the Nation.

“‘Kargil Vijay Divas’ is a day to remember the supreme sacrifices offered by our brave soldiers. Their bravery and dedication are an inspiration for all of us,” said Deputy Commander of 21 Mountain (Artillery) Brigade, Colonel Deepak Induraj, while emphasizing the significance of Kargil Vijay Divas in his speech. He also encouraged the students to draw lessons from the courage and patriotism of the armed forces and to contribute to the nation’s progress in their own way.

The event provided a unique opportunity to a total of 350 students from Vikash Vidyalaya, Hattigorh, Harisinga HS School and Bengbari High School and NCC cadets of Tangla College to closely interact with the army officials and gain insights into the life of a soldier. The hands-on experience with the military equipments left a lasting impression on the young minds fostering a deeper respect for the armed forces.

