Assam: Ravana Dahan Observed at Mirza

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Dussehra was celebrated with the participation of around 10,000 people at RBHS and MP School playground at Mirza by Sarpara Friends Club on Sunday. A 150-foot-tall statue of Ravana was burnt on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday.

Noted businessman-cum-social worker Anil Das lit the Ravana statue by shooting the fire-headed arrow with a bow, much to the applause of the gathering. Prior to that, devotional music was performed by singers Marmita Mitra and Rohit Sonar. The event was attended by Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria.

Meanwhile, the Mirza Anchalik Durga Puja, Kochpara-Satpara Durga Puja, Uparhali Durga Puja, Batarhat Durga Puja, Chandika Durga Puja, and Chhaygaon Durga Puja also celebrated the festival.

