Assam Rifles Hosts Grand Dussehra Celebration at Lokra Garrison, Uniting Locals and Personnel

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Assam Rifles hosted a grand Dussehra celebration at Lokra Garrison on October 12, bringing together the locals and Assam Rifles personnel to become part of the festivities. The event saw the active involvement of over 1,000 attendees, including locals of all age groups. The celebration was marked by various cultural performances, symbolic representations of the triumph of good over evil, and other festivities. Families and children enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere, which included traditional customs and entertainment.

The Dussehra festival, symbolizing Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, was celebrated with enthusiasm, fostering camaraderie among the Assam Rifles personnel and their families while also engaging the local civilian community. The event reflected the importance of cultural traditions in strengthening bonds within the military and broader community.

