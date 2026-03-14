Assam Re-Engages Six Retired AFS Officers as Special Financial Advisers Across State Departments

The Assam government has re-engaged six retired officers of the Assam Finance Service (AFS) as Special Financial Advisers across various departments, directorates, and organisations of the state, in the interest of public service.
The appointments, made through a notification issued by the Finance Department on Friday, will be for a period of 12 months. The re-engaged officers will exercise full financial powers equivalent to Senior Financial Adviser or Financial Adviser in their respective postings and have been directed to join immediately.
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Chandana Goswami has been posted to the Excise Department and the Mines and Minerals Department.
Saifuddin Ahmed will serve the Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation, and the Assam State Commission for Minorities.
Md Samsul Hussain has been assigned to the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, ARIAS Society, Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), Assam Silk Outreach Mission Society, and Silk and Khadi Mission Society.
Anseruddin Talukdar will cover the Directorate of Horticulture, Directorate of Science and Technology, and the Anundoram Borooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture.
Serafuddin Ahmed Warsi has been appointed Senior Financial Adviser in the Directorate of Pension, with full powers of Joint Director, Pension.
Sandip Nandi will serve as Special Financial Adviser to the Directorate of Soil Conservation and the Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board.
The government noted that these officers may be transferred to different departments or directorates based on administrative requirements during the engagement period. Officers currently holding charge of the respective offices have been asked to hand over responsibilities to the newly re-engaged advisers.