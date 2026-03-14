Assam Re-Engages Six Retired AFS Officers as Special Financial Advisers Across State Departments

The Assam government has re-engaged six retired officers of the Assam Finance Service (AFS) as Special Financial Advisers across various departments, directorates, and organisations of the state, in the interest of public service.

The appointments, made through a notification issued by the Finance Department on Friday, will be for a period of 12 months. The re-engaged officers will exercise full financial powers equivalent to Senior Financial Adviser or Financial Adviser in their respective postings and have been directed to join immediately.

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