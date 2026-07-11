Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers’ Association (AREIDA) hails infrastructure push in budget

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Welcoming the Assam Budget 2026–27, Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers’ Association (AREIDA) President P. K. Sharma described it as a progressive and growth-oriented Budget with a strong focus on infrastructure creation, connectivity, urban development and investment-led economic growth.

“The massive investment proposed in roads, bridges, the Guwahati Ring Road, power infrastructure, airports and other major connectivity projects will create a strong foundation for Assam’s future economic growth. We particularly welcome the Rs 4,413 crore allocation for urban infrastructure, the Guwahati Master Plan 2045, the Rs 2,500 crore underground power network for Guwahati, and the ambitious Aerotropolis and Satellite City project around the Guwahati airport. These initiatives have the potential to transform the urban and economic landscape of Assam,” Sharma said.

He also emphasised that the draft Assam Affordable Housing Policy should receive priority policy attention, as housing is an integral part of the State’s growth strategy. He also welcomed the extension of the Apun Ghar Scheme for another five years and the enhancement of the loan amount to Rs 50 lakh.

“Housing is not merely a social requirement; it is one of the strongest engines of economic activity, employment generation and demand for a large number of allied industries. With rapid urbanisation and increasing migration towards Guwahati and other emerging urban centres, Assam requires a clear strategy for affordable and middle-income housing, the creation of serviced urban land, faster and more predictable building approval systems, and greater private sector participation in housing development,” he said.

Sharma further stressed that Master Plans must be supported by the timely implementation of roads, drainage, water supply, sewerage and public transport infrastructure.

“AREIDA congratulates the Chief Minister, the Finance Minister and the Government of Assam on presenting an ambitious development roadmap. The real estate industry is ready to work as a partner of the Government in building planned, sustainable and economically vibrant cities across Assam,” Sharma said.

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