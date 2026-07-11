Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU) Intensifies Health Surveillance and Disease Monitoring Across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Metropolitan Surveillance Unit (MSU), Guwahati, has intensified its public health surveillance and monitoring activities across the city as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen disease prevention and safeguard public health.

According to officials, the unit has been carrying out regular field surveillance through dengue investigations, H1N1 monitoring, food safety inspections, hospital visits and community awareness programmes. The initiative aims to ensure the early detection of diseases, improve public health preparedness and promote preventive healthcare practices among residents.

As part of its surveillance activities, MSU teams have been conducting door-to-door investigations into suspected dengue cases, monitoring influenza-like illnesses under the H1N1 surveillance programme and coordinating with healthcare institutions to track disease trends. The teams have also been visiting hospitals to assess reporting systems, review patient data and strengthen coordination with medical authorities.

The unit has also continued food safety inspections at various establishments to check compliance with hygiene and safety standards. Officials said such inspections are essential to prevent food-borne illnesses and ensure that food served to the public meets the prescribed safety norms.

Alongside surveillance, MSU has been organising community awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of personal hygiene, mosquito control measures, food safety and the early reporting of symptoms associated with communicable diseases. Residents are being encouraged to maintain clean surroundings, eliminate mosquito breeding sites and seek timely medical attention if they experience symptoms of dengue, influenza or other infectious diseases.

Health officials stated that regular monitoring, timely interventions and coordinated action among different departments remain the cornerstone of Guwahati’s public health strategy. They added that the Metropolitan Surveillance Unit will continue its intensive field activities to strengthen disease surveillance, improve public awareness and ensure the health and well-being of the city’s residents.

Also Read: Morigaon Woman Dies After Dengue Attack