Assam Real Estate & Infrastructure Developer’s Association welcomes Interim Union Budget 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AREIDA (Assam Real Estate & Infrastructure Developer’s Association) President P.K. Sharma welcomed the Interim Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister on Thursday.

He mentioned that the budget has announced 2 crore additional houses in the next 5 years under PMAY Grameen. This, along with the announcement of a new housing scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class buy or build their own houses, is encouraging and will add to the growth of the housing sector. Sustained focus on infrastructural development under the PM Gati Shakti Mission through improvements in rail and road connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will contribute to the growth of the housing sector and development in these cities, he stated.

Sharma said the interim budget emphasizes the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Viswas, with the focus remaining on the poor, youth, women, and farmers and their empowerment for the socio-economic growth of India. The Rs 1 lakh crore corpus fund for research in sunrise sectors powered by the private sector in India is welcome. However, as tax rates remain unchanged, the common man will not have additional spending money, which will act as a deterrent to the buying capacity of taxpayers.