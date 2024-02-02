Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Interim Budget

‘Trinity of democracy, demography and diversity can fulfil aspirations of every Indian’

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre has worked with an approach to development that is "all-round, all-inclusive, and all-pervasive" ('sarvangin','sarvasparshi', and'sarvasamaveshi') and said that the trinity of "Democracy, Demography, and Diversity" can help fulfil the aspirations of every Indian.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget (sixth for her) for the financial year 2024-25, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and said that the Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years.

"The next five years will be years of unprecedented development. The trinity of democracy, demography, and diversity can help fulfil the aspirations of every Indian. The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years, and the people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism," the Finance Minister said in her budget speech.

"Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present, and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our government, based on its stupendous work, will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate," she said.

The Finance Minister highlighted that the BJP-led Central government believes in focusing on four major castes: Garib (poor), Mahilayen (women), Yuva (youth), and Annadata (farmer). "Their needs, their aspirations, and their welfare are our highest priorities. The country progresses when it progresses. All four require and receive government support in their quest to better their lives. Their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward," the Finance Minister said.

Nirmala Sitharaman expressed that social justice is an effective and necessary governance model.

She further added that the emphasis on reducing corruption has brought transparency and benefits to all eligible people.

"The focus of the government is on outcomes and not on outlays," she said.

Emphasising the development of railways, Sitharaman said that 40,000 normal rail bogies will be converted to the Vande Bharat Standards to enhance the safety and comfort of passengers.

"The resultant decongestion of the high-traffic corridors will also help in improving the operations of passenger trains, resulting in safety and higher travel speeds for passengers. Together with dedicated freight corridors, these three economic corridor programmes will accelerate our GDP growth and reduce logistic costs," she asserted.

Sitharaman declared that the Indian economy has undergone a profound positive transformation over the last decade.

"The Indian economy witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years," the Finance Minister said.

The Finance Minister made no changes in the taxation structure, which can be seen as a relief to taxpayers.

"In keeping with convention, I do not propose to make any changes relating to taxation and propose to retain the same tax rates for direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. However, certain tax benefits to startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds, as well as tax exemptions on certain income of some IFSC units, are expiring on March 31, 2024; to provide continuity, I propose to extend the date to March 31, 2025," the Finance Minister said.

The commitment to maintaining the existing tax framework aligns with the government's strategy to provide stability and predictability to businesses and taxpayers.

However, Sitharaman acknowledged certain impending changes in tax benefits and exemptions. She addressed the expiration of tax benefits for startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds, along with the tax exemption on specific income of some International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) units.

The Finance Minister concluded her budget presentation with a positive outlook, signalling the government's determination to continue fostering inclusive growth and development.

The Budget 2024 is expected to undergo thorough scrutiny and debate in the coming days in Parliament as stakeholders assess its potential impact on the nation's economic trajectory. (ANI)