Assam Recalls Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika on his 13th Death Anniversary

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam commemorated the 13th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, a legendary singer, songwriter, and musician, on Tuesday. Organized by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, the event took place at Hazarika’s memorial site in Jalukbari. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, who was the chief guest, led the tributes at a remembrance meeting and interfaith prayer event held at Hazarika’s memorial site, followed by a cultural programme. This poignant occasion honoured Hazarika’s enduring legacy as a cultural icon and champion of social justice. The event was graced by several distinguished individuals, including Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi, former MP Queen Oja, esteemed journalist Bidyut Bhuyan, and Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das, among others.

Notably, Hazarika was a multifaceted artiste, widely known as “Sudha Kontho”, whose songs promoted humanity, universal brotherhood, and communal amity. Various organizations joined in paying tribute to Hazarika’s memory. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) observed the anniversary in the Digholipukhuri area of Guwahati.

Additionally, the Bhupen Hazarika School of Mass Communication under Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University organized the Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Lecture, delivered by Rajib Lochan Borthakur. The lecture focused on “Social Media Algorithms and India’s Proposed Digital India Act,” highlighting the significance of understanding social media algorithms for achieving relevance and addressing concerns over data privacy and content moderation.

Borthakur emphasized the need to understand social media algorithms not only for tracking likes on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube but also as strategic tools for achieving relevance, timeliness, and engagement. He explained that these algorithms consider various factors to prioritize and recommend posts, videos, or advertisements according to user preferences and behaviour. Borthakur also pointed out that understanding social media algorithms can help users tailor their feeds to align with their interests. He further noted that the Digital India Act, introduced on March 9, 2023, as a replacement for the Information Technology Act of 2000, represents a significant step toward ensuring a safe and innovative digital future for India.

Borthakur also highlighted that the Indian government’s proposed Digital India Act (DIA) aims to regulate social media algorithms, addressing concerns over data privacy, misinformation, and content moderation. The Act is expected to hold social media companies accountable for how they prioritize and distribute content on their platforms.

