Statewide Tributes Paid to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on His 13th Death Anniversary with Ceremonies

CORRESPONDENTS

DHUBRI: The Assamese Department of Bholanath College (Autonomous), Dhubri, in collaboration with Bhasha-Sahitya Chora, observed the 13th death anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Tuesday.

Observance began with the offering of flowers at the portrait of Dr. Hazarika and lighting of lamps. Dr. Karuna Kanta Das, Associate Professor of the Assamese Department, presided over the ceremony.

Dr. Alaka Sharma, president of Bhasha-Sahitya Chora and Associate Professor of the Assamese Department, explained the purpose of the ceremony and highlighted Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s multifaceted talents. Raihana Islam, a former student, delivered the keynote address during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Dr. Poli Bezbaruah and Devashree Roy presented several songs of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Students also presented songs, recited poems, and delivered speeches on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s life and achievements. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem after Associate Professor Saiful Hassan offered his tribute.

Earlier today, members of Dhubri Press Club paid a rich tribute at the Bhupen Hazarika statue located at the Golap Udyan in Dhubri town while in Bilasipara College too offered floral tribute to the maestro.

Tezpur: The Sonitpur district administration, in collaboration with the Assam Government’s Jyoti Bharti (Poki) initiative and under the aegis of Baan Theatre, Tezpur, commemorated the 13th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Tuesday. The tribute ceremony was held at Bhupen Hazarika Kalabhumi, Tezpur, where the MLA of Tezpur LAC, Prithiraj Rava, accompanied by District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, paid floral homage to the legendary bard at his statue. They were joined by Additional District Commissioner Garga Mohan Das, key officials from the Office of the Cultural Development Officer, the district administration, Ban Theatre and several esteemed dignitaries from the fields of art, theatre, literature, and social work, all gathered to honour the memory of the luminary musician.

Addressing the audience, MLA Rava shared numerous anecdotes about the Bard of the Brahmaputra from his time in Tezpur. District Commissioner Bharali expressed that every creation of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika is a cultural treasure, integral to Assamese society. He also highlighted the ongoing Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah, observed by the Assam Government, underscoring its importance in preserving Assamese culture and identity in contemporary times. The day-long event also featured all-Assam level music and singing competition dedicated to Bhupendra Sangeet in the afternoon, as well as a musical evening celebrating the artist’s works.

Morigaon: Alongwith the rest of the State, Jiban Jeuti Krishak Sangha organized the Shradhanjali Anusthan on Tuesday to mark the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary musician, lyricist, singer and filmmaker at the historical Charon Beel. A community prayer was held which was moderated by the president of Jeeban Jeuti Krishak Sangha Tulsi Deka. The floral tribute was paid at the portrait of music legends by Kulen Das, an employee of Joint Director of Health, Morigaon. The programme was attended by social worker Diganta Nath, Siva Saikia, Lakheswar Deka, senior reporter Sanu Gogoi, Sunali Devi etc.

NAGAON: Several socio-cultural and other organizations including Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, AASU of Nagaon district, along with the rest of Assam, observed the 13th death anniversary of legendary singer and musical maestro Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika at various locations in the district. Nagaon Normal School witnessed a commemoration programme of the great musical legend, organized by Assam Silpi Kanon. Uriyagaon Anchalik unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad along with various branch of the youths’ organization observed the day by lighting candles in front of the portrait of Dr Hazarika. Similar programmes were also held in different locations, including Marangial-Gadharia village, Telia Pahukata, Maj Uriyagaon, Karaiyani, and Majpathari areas here.

The Nagaon Zila Sahitya Sabha organized a day-long programme at Rangolu, while the Nagaon district unit of Bharatiya Gananatya Sangha held a discussion session on Dr Hazarika’s life and philosophy at its Nagaon district office here. Eminent personalities, including Jyotirmoy Jana, Ashok Ram Bhattacharyya, Molan Laskar, Kabita Barua, Durlov Pavan Baruah, and Nizara Saikia, participated in the discussion.

On the other hand, in Silghat, Kaliabor, the death anniversary of the great musical legend of the soil, was observed as Humanity Day at Dr Hazarika’s statue near the Brahmaputra river. The programme, jointly organized by various organizations, including Kaliabor Kendriya Chatra Santha, Kaliabor Sakha Sahitya Sabha and Silghat Ashokastami Mela Samiti, featured candle lighting, singing of Dr Hazarika’s evergreen songs, and other cultural events.

Also Read: NF Railway Introduces QR Code Machines At Booking Counters For Passenger Convenience

Also Watch: