Assam: Receivers of stolen goods arrested in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough, a West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) team from Jalukbari Police Station arrested two receivers of stolen items, Rina Begum (38) of Kumarpara and Nijam Uddin of Bilasipara. The arrests were made while probing a burglary case, following credible intelligence. The WGPD team conducted searches at the premises of the accused, leading to the recovery of a substantial stash of stolen goods. The seized items include gold ornaments, Rs 50,000 in cash, utensils, and clothes. Further investigation is underway to unravel the extent of the burglary case and identify potential accomplices.

