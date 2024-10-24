East Guwahati Police District Seized Stolen Goods in City

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: In a continued special drive, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Odalbakra Outpost of Dispur Police Station acted on intel and raided a dump yard near Six Mile, seizing suspected stolen items. The recovered goods includes Electric wires (old and new), cable wires, copper wires, AC pipes, batteries, a Bajaj water pump, and cast-iron kadhai.

Four individuals - Maidul Islam, Junab Ali, Jukbar Ali, and Bilal Hussain - have been arrested in connection with the seized goods. Legal action has been initiated.

