Assam: Reconsider decision on NHM, 108 staff, appeals SAKP to CM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has appealed to the Chief Minister to review recent decisions affecting NHM and 108 Mrityunjoy service staff, including salary reductions and the replacement of existing employees with new appointees.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SAKP president Dipen Sarma and secretary general Pankaj Barman, highlighted the prolonged hardships faced by these employees, who have served for years under minimal wages while confronting uncertainty over job security and entitled benefits.

The SAKP called for immediate dialogue to address the grievances of the staff and requested the withdrawal of all disciplinary actions imposed on those participating in ongoing protests. Sarma and Barman stressed that the issues should be handled with compassion and a humane approach, urging the Chief Minister to personally intervene to ensure fair consideration.

They further emphasized that the Council seeks constructive and respectful discussions to resolve all pending demands, including the reinstatement of staff removed from duty and the reversal of salary cuts. The appeal concluded with a call for the Chief Minister to act with generosity and empathy to bring the matter to a swift resolution.

The SAKP’s statement reflects the determination of NHM and 108 Mrityunjoy service employees to continue their pursuit of rightful recognition while encouraging dialogue as a means to achieve a fair and lasting solution.

