District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bongaigaon to hold National Lok Adalat Sept 13

BONGAIGAON: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bongaigaon, will organize a National Lok Adalat on September 13, in line with the directive of the National Legal Services Authority. The Lok Adalat will be held at both the Bongaigaon District Court and the Abhayapuri Sub-Divisional Court premises.

According to officials, the special Lok Adalat will take up settlement of various cases, including compoundable criminal cases, Motor Accident Compensation Tribunal (MACT) cases, civil cases, bank loan recovery cases, electricity bill recovery cases, and BSNL telephone bill recovery cases.

The DLSA has urged the public, especially those who have already received summons or notices for the day, to be present at the Lok Adalat and avail the opportunity to resolve their cases quickly and free of cost.

To ensure favourable outcomes for both parties, pre-settlement meetings will also be held ahead of the Lok Adalat. For further communication, people may contact the District Legal Services Authority, Bongaigaon, via email at dlsabongaigaon@gmail.com.

