Assam: Register General of Gauhati High Court announces new rules

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As per the resolution adopted in the Full Court Meeting of the Gauhati High Court held recently, the Register General of the High Court announced that the following changes have been introduced in the prevailing practice of holding full court references on the deaths of learned members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association and Gauhati High Court Advocates Association.

Firstly, the full court reference on the death of a learned member(s) of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association or Gauhati High Court Advocates Association will be held once a month, preferably, on the last working day of the month, at 3.30 p.m., and secondly, the president of the association concerned to which the deceased advocate belonged or his nominee shall render his or her obituary reference, followed by that of the Chairman of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, or their nominee, and thereafter, the proceeding shall conclude with the obituary reference of the Chief Justice or, in his absence, of the senior most judge, in reply.

However, in case of full court reference on the death of any sitting and/or former Judge of the Supreme Court of India or of Gauhati High Court, the reference shall be held as per prevailing practice on any available day, to be fixed by the Chief Justice.

