Assam to Welcome Six New Taj Hotels, Boosting Tourism and Economy

GUWAHATI: Assam is set for a significant economic and tourism boost as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for the establishment of six new Taj hotels across the state. The Assam government will fully support the Tata Group in this endeavor, which includes upgrading the existing Guwahati Vivanta to a Taj hotel and adding another Taj hotel in Jagiroad.

Chief Minister Sarma took to the microblogging site X to reveal that the state government is poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Group. This partnership aims to introduce world-class tourist facilities at Kaziranga National Park, a renowned wildlife sanctuary. "A big day for Assam Tourism," Sarma posted. "We are signing a MoU with the Tata Group to bring world-class tourist facilities for visitors coming to Kaziranga National Park. The Assam government will offer all possible help to ensure the hotel comes up in record time."

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of quality accommodation in Kaziranga to boost tourism. "Today in Kaziranga, people do not stay much because of the lack of hotels. With the Taj hotel, tourists can stay for more days, significantly boosting tourism in Assam," he stated.

This announcement coincides with another major development—the foundation ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) for Tata's semiconductor plant in Morigaon. Scheduled for completion by 2025, the plant marks Assam's entry into the semiconductor industry and promises substantial contributions to the state's economic growth.

Sarma expressed gratitude towards the Tata Group for their commitment to Assam, acknowledging their nationwide presence from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. "The semiconductor industry in Assam is a first in history. It was not mandatory for the Tata Group to choose the plant here, but they decided to do it here. This is huge news for the growth of Assam," he remarked.

The collaboration extends beyond Kaziranga. In Guwahati, Tata's hospitality chain began with Ginger Hotel, followed by Vivanta, which will now be developed into a Taj hotel. "Our tourism department will be in touch with the Tata Group to ensure the successful execution of these projects," Sarma assured.

Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the broader impact of these developments on X, stating, "Proud! Assam set to become the next global electronic hub." He celebrated the Bhumi Pujan of the Tata Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The Rs 27,000 crore plant is expected to create over 27,000 jobs and foster a world-class industrial ecosystem.

"This would not have been possible without the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the determination of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Shri Ratan Tata ji, and the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology," Sarma noted.