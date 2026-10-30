Assam Releases ₹53.14 Crore Under Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu Schemes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has released the September instalments under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni and Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni schemes, reaffirming its commitment to supporting students in pursuing higher education.

According to the details shared by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on social media, a total of 3,99,911 girl students benefited from the September instalment under the Nijut Moina scheme, with a combined disbursement of Rs 43.83 crore across higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Among them, 1,73,937 girl students studying in Classes XI and XII received Rs 13,91,49,600. Another 2,25,974 undergraduate and postgraduate students received Rs 29,91,71,250.

The September instalment under the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni was disbursed to 92,069 male undergraduate and postgraduate students, with a total payment of Rs 9,31,71,000.

According to the minister, the October instalments under both schemes have already been released, while the November instalments are scheduled to be released on November 10.

The Nijut Moina scheme aims to promote girls' education, improve access to higher education and help young women build an independent future. The Nijut Babu scheme, meanwhile, seeks to encourage boys to pursue higher education and support their academic aspirations.

The latest disbursements are part of the state government's efforts to provide financial assistance to students and encourage continued enrolment in higher education.

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