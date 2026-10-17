Assam: Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu scheme cheques distributed in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The cheque distribution ceremony for the Assam Government’s Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes was conducted at Hemchandra Dev Goswami College, located in Nitaipukhuri, Sivasagar district, on Thursday.

Anima Chungkrang, President of the Sivasagar Zilla Parishad, attended the cheque distribution ceremony as the representative of the Assam Government, while Kuin Gogoi, Circle Officer of Demow Revenue Circle, graced the occasion as the honoured guest.

Chaired by Dr Birinchi Kumar Borah, Principal of HCDG College, the programme took place at the Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Auditorium and was hosted by coordinator Dr Rashmi Rekha Duwarah.

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