STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam on Wednesday remembered its beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg on his 54th birth anniversary, with tributes pouring in from across the state as fans, admirers, political leaders, student organisations and members of the public came together to celebrate the life, music and enduring legacy of the late artiste.

From midnight birthday celebrations by fans to prayer gatherings and tributes at places associated with the singer, the occasion reflected the deep emotional bond Zubeen shared with the people of Assam. His songs, ideas and contribution to Assamese culture remained at the centre of the commemorations, with admirers reaffirming that his legacy would continue to inspire generations.

At Kahilipara in Guwahati, where the singer's birthday was observed at his residence, his sister Pami Borthakur expressed hope that Zubeen would continue to live in people's hearts as a beautiful soul and a symbol of national consciousness.

"This is how we will celebrate his birthday every year. We will celebrate his thoughts and the work he did across different fields. Today, people in several places paid tribute to him without anyone having to ask them to do so. They are celebrating on their own because they want to remember him this way. Seeing all this makes me feel good," she said.

Fans began the celebrations at midnight by cutting cakes in memory of the singer. A large number of admirers also gathered at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur to pay their respects and remember his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Meanwhile, Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, shared an emotional birthday message for him on social media. "Happy Birthday, Goldie. As I always pray, I ask God to give you happiness and peace. May He keep you well! May He embrace you as His own child and keep you close to Him," she wrote. The birth anniversary was also observed at Zubeen's Mumbai residence, where a Naam Prasanga was organised as Garima paid tribute to her late husband.

His father, Kapil Thakur, also expressed hope that the love and affection people have for Zubeen would remain everlasting.

Across Assam, the commemorations went beyond a birthday observance, reflecting how the singer's music, ideals and cultural contribution continue to resonate with people. For countless admirers, Zubeen Garg remains not merely a singer but an inseparable part of Assam's collective cultural identity.