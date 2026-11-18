Guwahati: On 18th November, the 53rd birth anniversary of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, his family members joined fans and admirers in remembering the music icon and paying tribute to his legacy.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who is currently in Mumbai, paid her respects in front of the singer’s portrait on his birth anniversary. She also shared an emotional birthday message for him at midnight.

“Happy Birthday Goldie.. As I always pray, I ask God to bless you with happiness and peace. May He keep you well and embrace you as His own child, keeping you close to Him,” Garima wrote.

Meanwhile, Zubeen’s father, Kapil Borthakur, became emotional while remembering his son on the occasion. Expressing his longing, he said, “May Zubeen come back to us once again.”

He also said that his health condition prevented him from frequently appearing in public, but he continued to pray for his son's return.

Zubeen’s sister, Dr Palmee Borthakur, also remembered her brother with an emotional birthday message.

“Happy birthday, Goldie Da… Today is your day, and therefore, today is the day of creation! My goal now is to keep you alive forever as a beautiful presence and consciousness. Stay well,” she wrote.

Zubeen Garg remains one of Assam's most influential musical icons. His music and legacy continue to connect generations of listeners, making his birth anniversary an occasion for remembrance among family members and admirers. The family's messages, shared through prayers and emotional words, reflected the affection they continue to hold for him.

His 53rd birth anniversary was marked by personal tributes from his closest family members, with Garima's midnight message and Kapil's heartfelt words drawing attention to the emotional significance of the occasion.