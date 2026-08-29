Assam Reports 12 Active H1N1 Cases, Health Officials Urge Caution

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam has 12 active H1N1 cases, with health officials urging elderly people, children and those with underlying health conditions to exercise greater caution.

According to the latest status report issued by the State health authorities, no new H1N1 case was reported on August 26. All 12 active cases are currently under home isolation, while no patient is hospitalised.

Speaking to The Sentinel, officials of the National Health Mission (NHM) said H1N1 was a common infectious disease for which vaccines and treatment were available. They, however, advised vulnerable groups to remain particularly cautious.

“Elderly people, children and those with other health conditions need to be more careful. Our teams are working in the field and there is nothing to worry about at present,” the officials said.

The officials also advised people developing symptoms to avoid contact with others, maintain isolation and consult a doctor at the earliest. They said supportive care was provided as the first line of treatment, while patients requiring further medical attention were managed accordingly. With no fresh cases reported in the latest reporting period, health authorities said the situation remained under control but stressed the need for people to follow basic precautions and seek medical advice if symptoms developed.

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