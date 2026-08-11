Nalbari Launches District-Wide Deworming Campaign Under National Health Mission

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The National Deworming Programme was launched in Nalbari on Monday under the initiative of the National Health Mission, Nalbari. The inaugural programme was organised at Balikaria Basudev Vidyapith, where Additional District Commissioner (Health) Kaustav Kalita attended as the chief guest and administered deworming tablets to three students of the school.

The programme will cover all children and adolescents aged between 1 and 19 years across the district.

The National Deworming Programme, which will continue till August 17, will provide deworming tablets to school-going children at their respective schools. ASHA and Anganwadi workers will also distribute the tablets to children aged 1-19 years through all Anganwadi centres and during household visits to ensure that children across the district are dewormed.

Also read: Dibrugarh Holds District Meet, Training to Roll Out National Deworming Day for 1–19 Age Group