GUWAHATI: Assam has recorded a 91.2 per cent decline in reported crimes against women between 2021 and 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, highlighting what he described as significant progress towards making the state safer for women.

Sharing the figures on social media, Sarma said the reduction in reported cases reflected the progress made by the state in addressing crimes against women.

According to the data shared by the Chief Minister, Assam registered 29,046 reported crimes against women in 2021. The figure declined substantially to 2,537 in 2025, representing a reduction of 91.2 per cent over the four-year period.

"A safer Assam for every woman is a goal we work towards every day. The decline in reported crimes against women reflects the progress made," Sarma said in his post.

The Chief Minister shared the figures on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed annually on November 25 to raise awareness and mobilise efforts to end violence and discrimination against women and girls.

Calling for collective efforts to eliminate violence against women, Sarma said society must work towards creating an environment where no woman has to live in fear.

"On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, let us stand together for a society where no woman has to live in fear," he added.

The figures shared by the Chief Minister come amid continued emphasis by the Assam government on women's safety, law enforcement and measures to address crimes against women.

The sharp decline in reported cases marks a significant change in the state's crime statistics compared with 2021.

However, the government has not provided a detailed breakdown of the figures by category of crime, district or the specific measures contributing to the reduction in the social media post. (IANS)