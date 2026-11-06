Assam Sees 68% Drop in Crime Rate, Conviction Rates Surge: CM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Never mind the few incidences of high-profile cases of crime in the state capital recently, the overall crime rate has dipped in Assam in the past few years.

According to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the incidence of crime has dipped from 379 per one lakh of population in 2021 to 121.5 in 2025, which is a drop of nearly 68%.

Taking to 'X', the Chief Minister shared that there was a substantial rise in filing of chargesheets too - from 48.8% in 2019 to 87.66% in 2026 - which he termed as a "stronger push for accountability".

He claimed that the conviction rate in the state too witnessed a five-fold increase - from 5.5% in 2020 to 30.88% in 2026.

He said the stronger rate of conviction reflected a significant shift in case outcomes.

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