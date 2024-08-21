Assam: Reshuffle of Administrative Officers in State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As per the orders of the governor of Assam, the positions of multiple senior officials have been reshuffled. The Additional Seeretary of Sports & Youth Welfare Department, Saranga Pani Sarma, is transferred and posted as District Commissioner, West Karbi Anglong. District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong, Krishna Baruah, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, School Education Department, and Managing Director (MD), Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam, as an additional charge.

The Joint Secretary of School Education Department and MD Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, Assam (addl.), Anuja Bhuyan, is relieved from the additional charge of MD, Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangath-n, Assam.

Also read: Governor of Assam Orders Major Reshuffle of Senior IAS Officials (sentinelassam.com)