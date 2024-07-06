Governor of Assam Orders Major Reshuffle of Senior IAS Officials

Guwahati: As per the orders of the Governor of Assam, the positions of multiple senior IAS officials have been reshuffled. Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political DDepartment, is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Mines & Minerals Department as aan additionalcharge.

Dr. Lakshmanan S., Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, Mines & Minerals Departments, CM's Secretariat, and MD, Guwahati Smart City Limited (addl.), has been relieved from the charge of Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Mines & Minerals Department and is also posted as MD, National Health Mission, Assam, as an additional charge.

Dr M.S. Lakshmi Priya, MD, National Health Mission, Assam, and Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department (addl. charge) is transferred and posted substantively as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department.

