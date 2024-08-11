Assam: Residents of South Sarania face water crisis in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The residents of South Sarania are facing a severe water crisis, with no supply from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) since August 9. The shortage has caused significant hardship, affecting daily life and household chores. Residents expressed their struggles, citing the unaffordability of buying water and the difficulties in managing without a reliable supply. “We face flood problems, but now we don’t have drinkable water. How much can we buy? It’s expensive, and not everyone can afford it,” said one resident. Another resident highlighted that the water shortage is not a new issue, but a recurring problem. “This is not a new problem; it’s been going on for several days. We’re tired of living without a steady water supply.”

In response to the situation, an official from the GMC water supply division attributed the disruption to an electrical issue that caused a fire in the panel board. However, the official assured the residents that the problem has been rectified, and water supply services would resume shortly.

The residents are eagerly awaiting the restoration of the water supply, hoping for a prompt resolution to their ordeal. The GMC’s swift action is crucial in mitigating the crisis and ensuring access to this essential resource for the affected community.

Also Read: Assam: ‘BTC should take measures to overcome water crisis’ says villagers of kokrajhar (sentinelassam.com)