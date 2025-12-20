Assam: Restoration of OPS; SAKP announces statewide protest

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has announced a phased statewide protest programme demanding the abolition of the National Pension System (NPS) and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in Assam.

As per the schedule released by the organization, the agitation will begin on December 24, 2025, with the submission of memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through respective District Commissioners or Sub-Divisional Officers. The memorandum will be submitted by each SAKP district unit. Copies of the memorandum will also be forwarded to the central committee through the concerned district units.

From January 2 to January 10, 2026, SAKP district units will organize protest meetings and signature campaigns across their respective areas. During this period, signatures of teachers and employees will be collected in support of the demand to scrap NPS and reinstate OPS. Protest meetings will be held under the supervision of observers from the district employees’ of the SAKP.

Between January 28 and January 31, 2026, district parishad of SAKP will submit fresh memorandum to the Chief Minister through District Commissioners, along with the signatures collected during the campaign. During these four days, each district unit will organize a two-hour sit-in demonstration (Dharna) on any one selected day.

On February 1, 2026, SAKP has called for the observance of ‘Black Day’, marking the day when NPS was introduced in Assam. All teachers and government employees across the state will wear black badges in protest. On the same day, motorcycle rallies will be organized in every district demanding the scrapping of NPS.

