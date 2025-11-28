Assam: Dima Hasao DC office staffers join pen-down strike for OPS

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The entire staff of Dima Hasao District Commissioner (DC) office in Haflong joined a statewide pen-down strike on November 27, demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) over the National Pension System (NPS). Employees argued that NPS denied them secure retirement benefits despite 35 years of service, while MPs and MLAs enjoy OPS after just five-year terms.

The action aligns with a broader movement by Assam government employees, including teachers and officials from services like Assam Civil Service, against NPS and the recently adopted Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), viewed as inadequate. Associations like the All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association have coordinated such strikes, with prior announcements emphasizing financial security and government responsibility for pensions. This follows ongoing agitations, including signature campaigns and memoranda planned through early 2026. The strike disrupted DC office operations in Dima Hasao, echoing past protests in the district against NPS. Staff engaged with media, highlighting inequities in pension guarantees and urging unified action across Assam’s employee groups.

Also Read: Barpeta Admin Strike for OPS: Work Halted