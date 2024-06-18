Four Haj pilgrims from Assam pass away in Mecca

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Four of the Haj pilgrims from Assam passed away in Mecca due to various illnesses. Three of the four are from the Barak Valley, and one is from Barpeta.

Northeast Haj Committee chairman Nekibur Zaman informed The Sentinel, “As per our official records, four of the Haj pilgrims from the state passed away in Mecca. The four were: Jarina Begum from Barpeta, Jashir Uddin Mazumdee from Cachar, Saif Uddin Barbhuyan from Cachar, and Saleha Begum Barbhuyan from Hailakandi.”

Zaman said that before leaving Guwahati for Mecca, the pilgrims had to undergo a thorough medical checkup. “After going there, some pilgrims die due to various illnesses, like cardiac arrests,” he said.

As many as 3,905 people applied for Haj pilgrimage from the Northeast, including around 3,000 from Assam. The first batch left Guwahati for Mecca between May 9 and 25. Six Haj pilgrims from the Northeast died in Mecca last year.

