Assam reviews preparations for digital census 2027 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A State-level conference of Principal Census Officers reviewed preparations for Phase-I of Census 2027 at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota.

Officials informed the meeting that Census 2027 will be India's first digital census and will be conducted in two phases - House-listing and Housing Census (HLO) and Population Enumeration. Phase-I in Assam has been scheduled from August 17 to September 15, 2026, while self-enumeration will remain available from August 2 to 16 through the official portal. The conference reviewed preparedness related to field operations, training, digital infrastructure and public outreach. Officials stated that around 83,535 enumerators and supervisors, including reserve personnel, will be deployed for Phase-I operations across the state.

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