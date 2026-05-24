NAZIRA: Sivasagar reviews preparations for Census 2027 house-listing phase

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A meeting regarding the upcoming Census 2027 was held recently at the Sukafa Conference Hall in the Office of the District Commissioner, Sivasagar. The meeting was chaired by Additional District Commissioner and District Census Officer Mrs. Sonotrishna Gharphalia.

During the meeting, it was informed that the first phase of Census 2027, namely the house-listing operation, will be conducted from August 17, 2026, to September 15, 2026.

As per the government notification, the District Commissioner and Principal Census Officer held detailed discussions with all officials entrusted with responsibilities for Census 2027 regarding preparations and the timely and successful implementation of the first phase of the house-listing process.

Among those present at the meeting were Nazira Co-District Commissioner Mrs. Pratibha Meshram, Circle Officers, attached Circle Officers, Executive Officers of municipal boards, Block Development Officers, the District Information Science Officer, the Deputy Director of the Economics and Statistics Department, and officials and staff of the District Census Cell.

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