35 districts to be covered in 2 phases

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has revised the schedule for the seventh round of Gunotsav 2027, bringing forward the school evaluation exercise and reducing the number of phases from three to two.

According to a revised notification issued by Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA), on Saturday, the self-evaluation and external evaluation of schools will now be conducted from January 6 to January 22, 2027, across 35 districts of the state.

The revised schedule replaces the earlier programme, under which the seventh edition of Gunotsav was scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 5, 2027, in three phases.

Under the new schedule, the first phase will cover 20 districts, with self-evaluation scheduled for January 6 and external evaluation from January 7 to 9. The second phase will cover the remaining 15 districts, with self-evaluation on January 19 and external evaluation from January 20 to 22.

The first phase will cover Barpeta, Bajali, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and West Karbi Anglong.

The second phase will cover Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, South Salmara-Mankachar, Sribhumi, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Samagra Shiksha has clarified that Gunotsav in Bajali and Tamulpur will be conducted by Barpeta and Baksa districts respectively.

The revised schedule has been communicated to all District Mission Coordinators and District Programme Coordinators for necessary action.