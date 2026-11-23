Guwahati: The Assam government has advanced the schedule for Gunotsav 2027, the state's seventh-round school evaluation exercise, to January 6, revising the earlier January 19 rollout today. The revised timetable issued by Samagra Shiksha, Assam, covers all 35 districts in two phases to avoid clashes with Census 2027 enumeration activities.

Bipul Kumar Das, Assam Civil Service (ACS), Executive Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, is the issuing authority identified in the notification.

The revised timetable replaces the earlier schedule communicated through an office letter dated September 19, 2026. Under the modification, the seventh round of Gunotsav will begin on January 6 instead of January 19.

The change aims to prevent the school evaluation exercise from overlapping with Census 2027 enumeration activities scheduled to begin in late January.

The exercise has also been reorganized from three phases into two, covering all 35 districts.

The Office of the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, communicated the change to District Mission Coordinators in its November 21 notification.

District Mission Coordinators have been instructed to initiate immediate preparations for the revised evaluation programme ahead of its commencement. According to the revised schedule issued by Samagra Shiksha, Assam, Phase I will cover 20 districts.

The first phase will begin with self-evaluation on January 6, 2027, followed by external evaluation over three days, from January 7 to January 9. The four-day schedule establishes the opening stage of the statewide assessment exercise.

The district-level implementation will involve the respective District Mission Coordinators, who are responsible for executing the revised programme.

Phase II will cover the remaining 15 districts, taking the statewide coverage to 35 districts.

Under the revised timetable, self-evaluation for the second phase is scheduled for January 19, 2027. External evaluation will follow from January 20 to January 22.

The Barpeta and Baksa district administrations will oversee assessments in Bajali and Tamulpur, respectively, according to the supplied administrative details.

With the second phase concluding on January 22, the revised programme will complete its scheduled evaluation activities across both phases. The notification requires District Mission Coordinators to begin preparations immediately for the seventh round of Gunotsav.

With the opening phase scheduled for January 6, district-level authorities will need to work according to the updated timetable communicated by the Office of the Mission Director.

The revised arrangement brings forward the commencement date by 13 days while consolidating the assessment into two phases.

The statewide exercise is scheduled to run through January 22, 2027, with self-evaluation and external evaluation taking place on separate dates in each phase.