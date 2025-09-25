Assam: RGU announces statue, scholarships and book to honour Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) announced a heartfelt tribute to cultural legend Zubeen Garg- unveiling plans for a life-size statue, scholarships dedicated to research on his life and works and a book featuring English translations of his selected songs.

Vice-Chancellor Dr A.K. Pansari stated that the university had already been in touch with renowned sculptors to design the statue. “These initiatives are our humble tribute to Zubeen Garg’s unparalleled contributions to music and culture. RGU will soon announce several programmes to preserve the memory of this cultural legend for future generations,” he said.

The move has drawn strong appreciation from RGU’s academic leaders. Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Chair of the Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity, called the effort “very appropriate,” noting that Garg’s legacy “transcends generations and will continue to inspire young minds.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. A. K. Buragohain emphasised that Garg was not just a musician but “a voice of the people.” He said the initiatives aim to connect students with Assam’s cultural roots while also exposing them to a global stage, stated a press release.

