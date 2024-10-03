Assam: RMC Guwahati Hosts ‘Swachata hi Seva’ Campaign on the Occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Guwahati hosted a successful event featuring a cleanliness drive, cyclothon rally, and plantation programme as part of the “Swachata hi Seva” campaign. Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Scientist-F, flagged off the ‘Cyclothon’.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, locals, and volunteers came forward to clean the nearby area, promoting a clean and tidy environment. The cyclothon encouraged the use of bicycles as a pollution-free transport option, while participants planted saplings in St. Clare’s Convent High School, Borjhar, Guwahati. The principal of the school, Sr. R. Malar Kodi, welcomed the officials of RMC Guwahati and expressed her happiness for the plantation drive. Scientific Officer-I Sailen Saikia, Meteorologist-A Tapan Kumar Borah, Meteorologist-A Pinu Das, and other officials of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, emphasized the importance of Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness, inspiring everyone to commit to ongoing efforts for a cleaner and greener Guwahati, stated a press release.

