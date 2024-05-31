Assam: Road accident kills one in Beharbari locality of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A road accident took place in the Beharbari locality of Guwahati in the early hours of Thursday. A truck collided with a parked truck in the locality, leading to the death of the truck driver.

According to sources, the truck was being driven from Howly to Silchar when the incident took place. The driver of the truck, identified as Rezabul Islam, died in the incident. The registration number of the truck involved in the accident is AS 28 AC 0457, and that of the dumper is AS 01 DD 6555.

Local people informed the police regarding the incident, and a team soon arrived at the location and took control of the body. It has been speculated that the incident was a result of the dumper being parked on the highway.

