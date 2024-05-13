Assam: Bottlenecks in bridges on the Udalguri-Tamulpur road are causing accidents

A Correspondent

TANGLA: A family of four, including children, was injured in a road mishap at Bengbari in Udalguri district on Saturday. According to reports, prominent businessman of Tangla, Manoj Agarwal, along with his wife Anita Agarwal and two children, were travelling from Udalguri towards Paneri when the Ford Ecosport (AS01BJ0020) they were travelling in lost control and hit the pillar of a road bridge in Bengbari area under Harisinga P.S. in Udalguri district. The injured couple and one of their children were rushed to Harisinga Civil Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati. The other child sustained minor injuries. Family sources have stated that the condition of the injured family members is stable. In recent times, the road bridges in the Bengbari area have become a death zone, resulting in several accidents in the area owing to the bottlenecks in the narrow road bridges on the Udalguri-Tamulpur road, the construction of which was carried out by Gautam Construction a couple of years ago. “The wide highway suddenly becomes narrow due to a number of road bridges in the Bengbari area, which has caused numerous accidents and fatalities in the region. The Udalguri district administration and Assam PWD must identify the key spots where bottlenecks arise in the road bridge and take out measures for widening the road bridges for the safety and security of commuters and greater public interest,” said State Convener of Traders Cell, Minority Morcha, ,BJP Assam Pradesh, Safdar Khan.

